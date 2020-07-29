Loading articles...

Silicon Motion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

HSINCHU COUNTY, Taiwan (AP) _ Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu County, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Silicon Motion said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $120 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $508 million to $521 million.

Silicon Motion shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.43, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIMO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Morningside in the express - two right lanes are blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:19 PM
Temperatures this evening will drop to around 24°, making for a great night to be outside! As the sky clears toni…
Latest Weather
Read more