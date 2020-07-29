Loading articles...

Santander Mexico: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $181.6 million.

The bank, based in Mexico City, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.01 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.30. A year ago, they were trading at $7.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSMX

The Associated Press

