Loading articles...

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, on oversight of the Justice Department and a probe into the politicization of the department under Attorney General William Barr. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said.

Gohmert, 66, one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members, tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate, according to the aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert’s test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear where Gohmert was after he left the White House.

An eight-term lawmaker, Gohmert is often seen without wearing a mask. He participated in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified. Before the hearing, Gohmert was seen approaching the meeting room a few feet behind Barr, with neither man wearing a mask.

Gohmert also voted Tuesday on the House floor.

He is at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB QEW app. the 427 - two right lanes remain closed due to a collision, traffic is jammed from approaching…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:41 AM
Radar up to 8:35am July 29. More showers possible this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms. Storms mainly to…
Latest Weather
Read more