Red River Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Red River Bancshares shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRBI

The Associated Press