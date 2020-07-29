Loading articles...

A window into the failure and racism in Canada’s child welfare programs

GETTY IMAGES

In today’s Big Story podcast, there are at least 102 kids. Most of them are Indigenous. Over seventeen years their money was stolen from their bank accounts, pushing them into poverty, homelessness and worse. And nobody noticed. Nobody cared.

A multimillion dollar settlement from the BC government admits that this happened, and attempts to make up for the failures with at least $25,000 per victim. But no criminal charges have been filed. No inquiry is forthcoming. And the details of how this happened gives us a look into just how unfair the system that’s supposed to help these kids can be.

GUEST: Holly Moore, Investigative Producer, APTN

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:32 AM
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: ROAD CLOSURE (Update): Leslie Street at Princeton Ave, Richmond Hill - Leslie Street is now open to north and southbound…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Wednesday morning! You’ll need the umbrella at times today #Toronto GTA. Chance of thunderstorms too but mainl…
Latest Weather
Read more