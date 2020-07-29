Loading articles...

Pilgrim's Pride: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) _ Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period.

Pilgrim’s Pride shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.21, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC

The Associated Press

