Patriot Transportation: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $573,000.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

Patriot Transportation shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATI

The Associated Press

