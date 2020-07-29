Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pakistani military says soldier killed in cross-border raid
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 29, 2020 4:03 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
KHAR, Pakistan — Pakistan’s military said militants killed a soldier in a cross-border attack on a security post on Wednesday near the Afghan border.
The attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the country’s northwest, according to a military statement. It said insurgents attacked the post from across the Afghan border and fled the scene. The military provided no further details.
Bajur served as a base for the Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area of insurgents. However, attacks have continued.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary.
The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.