Pakistani military says soldier killed in cross-border raid

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

KHAR, Pakistan — Pakistan’s military said militants killed a soldier in a cross-border attack on a security post on Wednesday near the Afghan border.

The attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the country’s northwest, according to a military statement. It said insurgents attacked the post from across the Afghan border and fled the scene. The military provided no further details.

Bajur served as a base for the Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area of insurgents. However, attacks have continued.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary.

The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.

The Associated Press

