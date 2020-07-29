Loading articles...

MYR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $513.1 million in the period.

MYR shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.50, a drop of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

