Loading articles...

Man stabbed, woman arrested after altercation in Brampton

A man is in hospital and a female is in custody after an altercation in Brampton Wednesday morning. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

A man is in hospital after an altercation between multiple people in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Kings Cross Road and Clark Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to reports of a possible stabbing.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the parking garage of an apartment complex.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A woman was taken into custody and police say multiple suspects are still outstanding.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB QEW app. the 427 - two right lanes remain closed due to a collision, traffic is jammed from approaching…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:41 AM
Radar up to 8:35am July 29. More showers possible this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms. Storms mainly to…
Latest Weather
Read more