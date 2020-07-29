Man stabbed, woman arrested after altercation in Brampton

A man is in hospital after an altercation between multiple people in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Kings Cross Road and Clark Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to reports of a possible stabbing.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the parking garage of an apartment complex.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A woman was taken into custody and police say multiple suspects are still outstanding.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate.