Loading articles...

Interpublic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $45.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.85 billion.

Interpublic shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPG

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB Dundas from Trafalgar to eighth line is CLOSED for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Radar up to 7:33am July 29. More showers could redevelop this afternoon with chance of thunderstorms
Latest Weather
Read more