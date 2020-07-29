Loading articles...

Glaxo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) _ GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.81 billion.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period.

Glaxo shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2% in the last 12 months.

