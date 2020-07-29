Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.31, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

The Associated Press

