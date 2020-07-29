Loading articles...

Financial Institutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) _ Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Warsaw, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $49.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Financial Institutions shares have declined 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.34, a decline of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISI

The Associated Press

