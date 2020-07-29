Loading articles...

Euronet Worldwide: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $115.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $527.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.1 million.

Euronet Worldwide shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:32 AM
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: ROAD CLOSURE (Update): Leslie Street at Princeton Ave, Richmond Hill - Leslie Street is now open to north and southbound…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Wednesday morning! You’ll need the umbrella at times today #Toronto GTA. Chance of thunderstorms too but mainl…
Latest Weather
Read more