Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 29, 2020 3:41 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT
FRANKFURT — Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed increased loan losses due to the virus outbreak. The gain compared with a loss of 3.1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, when the bank had large expenses related to its ongoing restructuring.
The Frankfurt-based bank said Wednesday it had cut its cost base by 10 per cent to 4.8 billion euros as it presses ahead with a drawn-out transformation aimed at improving profitability by reducing costs and riskier investments and activities.
The bank said that set-asides for loans that aren’t being repaid rose to 761 million euros in the quarter, from 161 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose 1 per cent to 6.29 billion euros.
Chief financial officer James von Moltke said that the bank is “fully on track” with a restructuring that is shedding employees and reducing costs.