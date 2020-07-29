Churchill Downs: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $118.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $3. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period.

Churchill Downs shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $129.47, an increase of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHDN

The Associated Press