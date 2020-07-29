Loading articles...

Big 5: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $227.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.47. A year ago, they were trading at $1.64.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

The Associated Press

