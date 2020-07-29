Ashford Hospitality Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DALLAS (AP) _ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.
The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $149.5 million, or $12.32 per share, in the period.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of $6.89 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $215.3 million, or $20.85 per share.
The hotel owner posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.