A Toronto Blue Jays home opener like we've never seen before

Tonight was supposed to be the first home game of the shortened baseball season – instead, the Blue Jays will be the home team, at their opposition ball park.

After playing two games against the Washington Nationals, in DC, the Blue Jays will be the home team for the next two games. Although, the World Champion Nationals will sit in the visitors dugout.

The stadium in Buffalo, where the Blue Jays will play their home games, this season isn’t ready to go yet. A few infrastructure upgrades need to be made to make the Triple-A ball park more Major League friendly.

And it will continue that way until at least the second week of August, Sahlen Field won’t be ready until at least August 11th.

But what is ready for tonight? Super prospect Nate Pearson, who gets the start tonight. The 23-year-old has been called the pitching future of the Jays.

You can catch the game live on Sportsnet at 6:05pm.