1 arrested, 1 wanted in fatal North York shooting

Police investigate after a man was shot near Chester Le Boulevard on July 4, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A Toronto man is facing charges for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in North York earlier this month.

Police were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area on July 4 around 1:40 p.m. for reports of a person being shot.

Officers found a man with serious gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Chester Le Boulevard.

The man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition where he later died of his injuries. The victim was identified as Andre Charles of Toronto.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area and police arrested one of them on Wednesday.

Shamar Bailey, 21, of Toronto, is facing one count of first degree murder. He is due to appear in court via video link on Thursday.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, identified as Kwami Garrwood, 21, of Toronto (photographed below). They have issued a warrant for his arrest and he is also facing a first degree murder charge.

He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous and police are warning the public not to approach him — if found, call 9-1-1.

Kwami Garrwood, 21, is wanted on a warrant
Kwami Garrwood, 21, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
