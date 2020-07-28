Video released of Pickering shooting, 4 suspects wanted

A video of a daylight shooting in Pickering has been released as police look for four suspects believed to be involved.

Police were called to a home on Woodview Drive at 5 p.m. Monday after several gunshots were heard.

A 37-year-old male was getting out of his car when four males drove up in a white vehicle and two of them began shooting at him.

He was struck several times and fell to the ground. The vehicle began to leave, but came back when the victim was seen moving.

A suspect got out of the car, walked closer to the victim and fired several more rounds at him. He went back to the vehicle and it fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital with multiple serious injuries. He is now in stable condition.

The car is described as a white, newer model, four-door vehicle while the four suspects are only described as male and wearing masks.

The suspect who exited the vehicle is described as having a slim build, around five foot 10 inches tall, wearing black clothing and black running shoes.

The video can be seen below. (WARNING: Some may find the images depicted in this video disturbing.)