Loading articles...

Trustmark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.2 million.

The bank, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.3 million.

Trustmark shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.63, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:56 PM
Retweeted @YRP: ROAD CLOSURE: Leslie Street from Major Mackenzie Drive W to south of Elgin Mills Road E, Richmond Hill - Due to recent collision a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:23 PM
We are up to 31 degrees at YYZ. The hot spot in the province right now. We drop to 17 degrees overnight with the…
Latest Weather
Read more