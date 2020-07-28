Loading articles...

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

Ivania Castillo from Prince William County, Va., holds a banner to show her support for dreamer Miriam from California, as she joins Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients celebrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's bid to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to remain and work in the U.S. for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling and the underlying legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. Renewals for the Obama-era program, which covers hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, had been halted as the Trump administration pushed to end the program.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump failed to follow appropriate procedure when he tried to end the program, but affirmed his ability to do so. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November’s election.

The administration will continue not to accept new applications for the program.

Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

