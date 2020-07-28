Toronto recommends new bylaws to support continued COVID-19 measures

Another bylaw would require face coverings or masks in common areas of condo and apartment buildings

Several bylaws will be introduced to Toronto city council Tuesday to further support stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The Ontario government has yet to announce when Toronto will be entering Stage 3, which includes the resumption of indoor dining and reopening of gyms.

The province is expected to provide another Stage 3 announcement on Wednesday. Toronto reported only six new cases on Tuesday.

Some of the bylaws to be voted on would include requiring diners in bars and restaurants to remain seated the entire time they are indoors with exceptions for when they are paying or use the washroom.

Restaurants would also be required to take down personal information of at least one person per party and keep it for 30 days to assist with COVID-19 contract tracing, as well as ensuring staff screening protocols.

Another bylaw would require face coverings or masks in common areas of condo and apartment buildings. Mayor Tory hinted at this bylaw last week.

He recommended buildings adopt a face mask policy for residents, guests, property management and maintenance workers who enter or remain in the common areas of an apartment or condo such as lobbies, laundry rooms and elevators.

The city is also recommending extending the social distance bylaw that includes beaches, parks and public spaces. The bylaw requires any two people who don’t live together and fail to keep two metres apart could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

All the recommendations have come directly from Toronto’s medical officer of health.

City council is meeting Tuesday and will discuss adopting these bylaws today itself.