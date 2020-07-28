Third Liberal MP challenges joint review of mass shooting, calls for public inquiry

HALIFAX — Three Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia are calling for an independent public inquiry into the mass shootings in April that claimed 22 lives.

Last week, Ottawa and the province announced a joint review into the killings, but MPs Darren Fisher, Sean Fraser and Lenore Zann have come forward to say that process is not good enough.

Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement today saying the gravity of the shootings demands a public inquiry, which would have more authority than a joint review.

He says he has heard from many Nova Scotians, including the families of victims, who have told him they are concerned about the scope of a joint review.

Meanwhile, Zann renewed her call for a public inquiry today, and Fraser issued a statement saying he also wants a comprehensive public inquiry.

Since the federal and provincial Liberal governments announced the joint review, there has been a growing chorus of complaints the three-member panel won’t have the authority to get to the truth behind the April 18-19 tragedy.

Two protests were held Monday in Nova Scotia and a third is planned for Wednesday in Halifax.

