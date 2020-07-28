Loading articles...

Rexnord: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Rexnord Corp. (RXN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $35.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $449.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416.8 million.

Rexnord shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.03, a rise of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXN

The Associated Press

