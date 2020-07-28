Loading articles...

How did QAnon evolve? And can believers ever be convinced otherwise?

In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. A far-right conspiracy theory forged in a dark corner of the internet is creeping into the mainstream political arena. It's called QAnon, and it centers on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state." THE ASSOCIATED PRES/Matt Rourke

In today’s Big Story podcast, it began as a strange conspiracy theory in American politics. It’s since become much strange, much more widespread and much more dangerous. QAnon has spread around the world and driven real-life events that put lives in danger, including here in Canada.

How did this happen? What’s behind QAnon’s rapid spread and how can we try to convince believers that none of it is true? And what happens if we simply can’t stop it and something awful happens?

GUEST: Marc-André Argentino, Concordia University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

