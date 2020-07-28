Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How did QAnon evolve? And can believers ever be convinced otherwise?
by The Big Story
Posted Jul 28, 2020 5:14 am EDT
In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. A far-right conspiracy theory forged in a dark corner of the internet is creeping into the mainstream political arena. It's called QAnon, and it centers on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state." THE ASSOCIATED PRES/Matt Rourke
In today’s Big Story podcast, it began as a strange conspiracy theory in American politics. It’s since become much strange, much more widespread and much more dangerous. QAnon has spread around the world and driven real-life events that put lives in danger, including here in Canada.
How did this happen? What’s behind QAnon’s rapid spread and how can we try to convince believers that none of it is true? And what happens if we simply can’t stop it and something awful happens?