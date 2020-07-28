How did QAnon evolve? And can believers ever be convinced otherwise?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it began as a strange conspiracy theory in American politics. It’s since become much strange, much more widespread and much more dangerous. QAnon has spread around the world and driven real-life events that put lives in danger, including here in Canada.

How did this happen? What’s behind QAnon’s rapid spread and how can we try to convince believers that none of it is true? And what happens if we simply can’t stop it and something awful happens?

GUEST: Marc-André Argentino, Concordia University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.