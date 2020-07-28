Loading articles...

Plantronics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) _ Plantronics Inc. (PLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Cruz, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The headset maker posted revenue of $355.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Plantronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $346 million to $386 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $381.5 million.

Plantronics shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.61, a fall of 52% in the last 12 months.

