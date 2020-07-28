PK Subban meets his match: The Rock hits the gym with Devils defenceman

Today, I became a man. @TheRock

New Jersey Devils defenceman PK Subban has been hitting the gym in preperation to the re-start of the NHL season.

But a lot of people were surprised to see who was training PK for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a recently social media post, Subban was being filmed by his fiancee Olympic Gold medalist Lindsay Vonn, while working out, alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Today, I became a man,” was the caption Subban wrote along with the video.

The Rock, seen encouraging PK to do more reps, also posted on his social media about the pair working out.

“Where the work is!” The Rock says. “You’ve got one more!” before The Rock slaps Subban on the back.

The craziest part of this entire video, is the size difference between the two.

Subban, considered one of the biggest and most fit players in the NHL, looks like a teenager next to The Rock.

