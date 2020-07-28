Loading articles...

Omnicom: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $24.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period.

Omnicom shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

