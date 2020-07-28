Loading articles...

North American stock markets dip in early trading while gold sets another record

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — North American stock markets dipped in early morning trading while gold settled down after setting another record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.09 points at 16,108.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.20 points at 26,476.57. The S&P 500 index was down 7.49 points at 3,231.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.34 points at 10,493.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents US compared with 74.75 cents on Monday.

The September crude contract was down 47 cents at US$41.13 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 7.8 cents at US$1.86 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,931.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at nearly US$2.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 remains closed from Mississauga Rd to Winston Churchill due to emergency road repairs after a vehicle and fu…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Less humid today. Humidex will be near 33 this afternoon instead of near 41 as was the case y…
Latest Weather
Read more