NHL returns after months long hiatus due to the COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 28, 2020 5:44 am EDT
Workers stand by after pausing arena assembly for the Maple Leafs NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Summary
The Montreal Canadiens are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs
Edmonton and Toronto are serving as hub cities for the 24 NHL teams that are returning to action
NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the spreading global pandemic and announced its four-stage return plan May 26
NHL hockey returns Tuesday after a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montreal Canadiens are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers meet the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place as part of today’s three-game exhibition schedule that kicks off Phase 4 of the league’s return-to-play plan.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers square off in Toronto in today’s other game.
Edmonton and Toronto are serving as hub cities for the 24 NHL teams that are returning to action, though the Canadiens and Flames are listed as the home teams tonight.
Each team will play an exhibition game at Scotiabank Arena or Rogers Place between today and Thursday before the playoff qualification round begin on Saturday.
The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the spreading global pandemic and announced its four-stage return plan May 26.