NewsAlert: 'Schitt's Creek' stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara get Emmy noms

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

TORONTO — “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara have each been nominated for an Emmy Award for their leading roles in the comedy series.

The Canadian Press

