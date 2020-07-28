Monolithic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) _ Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $30.2 million.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

Monolithic shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $247.48, a climb of 64% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPWR

The Associated Press

