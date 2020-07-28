Last suspect arrested in 2018 playground shooting that injured 2 sisters

Toronto police say the last suspect wanted in connection with a playground shooting in 2018 that injured two young girls was arrested during the execution of a search warrant.

Two sisters, aged five and nine, were injured when shots rang out at a playground at Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue on June 14, 2018.

The girls underwent surgery for their gunshot wounds and both survived.

Investigators believe the intended victim was in the park at the time with his child but fled the scene once the shooting began.

Police estimate there were about 11 children playing in the park at the time of the shooting and believe as many as 10 shots were fired.

T’Quan Robertson, 25, who has been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for the last two years, was arrested Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant. He was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

A second man, Alexander Fountain, 29, was arrested as well. He was wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident that occurred in 2017.

Fountain was wanted in connection with the death of Samatar Farah, who was killed on April 15, 2017, in a Scarborough shooting.

Several others were also arrested and police say a loaded firearm and multiple controlled substances were seized during the execution of the search warrant.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says more information will be released on Wednesday.

Three other suspects, Vern McPhail, 59, of Brampton, Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham and Tarrick Rhoden, 23, of no fixed address, have already been charged in connection with the playground shooting.