Hanover Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $115.2 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.63 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.16 billion.

Hanover Insurance shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $98.95, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

