Federal emergency wage subsidy extended to December

It also includes one-time payments for people with disabilities facing higher expenses.

Bill C-20 passed on a voice vote without changes.

The Senate has passed the law extending the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy for employers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package passed by the House of Commons last week.

It also includes one-time payments for people with disabilities facing higher expenses, and extensions to legal deadlines for some court matters the pandemic has made hard or impossible to meet.

Bill C-20 passed on a voice vote without changes.

The extension to the wage subsidy program is the core of the Liberal government’s plan to help the economy get back into shape through the fall.

The bill increases the maximum support available to the hardest-hit employers, but starts scaling back subsidies before ending them in December.