Ex-cop accused of sexual assault against minors dies of natural causes: Quebec police

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Longueuil police say a retired Montreal officer arrested in December on sex-related charges dating back to the 1970s, has died.

Police said today Francois Lamarre died of natural causes Sunday at a hospital south of Montreal.

He was ill when he appeared in court Dec. 19 on charges of gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching, involving four alleged male victims between the ages of nine and 16.

The crimes were alleged to have been committed between 1972 and 1997 at Lamarre’s home, in his car and at arenas.

Some of the alleged victims were young hockey players in Greenfield Park, while others lived in Lamarre’s neighbourhood in the same Montreal suburb.

Lamarre, who retired from the Montreal police force in 1994, served as a minor hockey coach in Greenfield Park between 1970 and 1980.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

