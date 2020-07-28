Loading articles...

Ecolab: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.04 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $6.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

Ecolab shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
UPDATE: #WB401 From Mississauga road to Winston Churchill will remain CLOSED for a truck fire cleanup until 10AM.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Less humid today. Humidex will be near 33 this afternoon instead of near 41 as was the case y…
Latest Weather
Read more