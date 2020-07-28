Loading articles...

City council could approve priority bus lanes on Eglinton East Tuesday

File image of a TTC bus. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Priority bus lanes along a stretch of Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough could be approved by city council today.

Mayor John Tory’s executive committee approved a report last week to fast track the project which will see more than eight kilometres of priority bus lanes on Eglinton, Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue.

The current HOV lanes on Eglinton would be converted into these priority bus lanes and would be reserved for buses and bicycles.

The cost of this project is nearly $8 million, but the city’s report says these lanes will reduce transit travel time resulting in an annual savings of $2.5 million in operating costs and a one-time capital cost savings of more than $6 million.

Tory says public transit is vital in the city’s reopening and recovery plan.

“Public transit plays a vital role in the reopening and recovery phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

“Our city’s transit system connects people and communities which will help with rebuilding our economy and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

