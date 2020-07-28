Loading articles...

Canon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TOKYO (AP) _ Canon Inc. (CAJ) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $81.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $6.23 billion in the period.

Canon shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAJ

The Associated Press

