Female killed, male injured in Brampton double shooting

A female has been pronounced dead and a male is being rushed to hospital after a double shooting at a residence in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The condition of the male is unknown at this time, but his injuries are described as very serious.

The relationship between the two victims is unknown at this time and no suspect information has been released.

Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The homicide unit will be attending the scene.

All of Deerpark Crescent has been closed to traffic.

