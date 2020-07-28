Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Female killed, male injured in Brampton double shooting
by News staff
Posted Jul 28, 2020 3:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 4:07 pm EDT
A female has been pronounced dead and a male is being rushed to hospital after a double shooting at a residence in Brampton.
Peel police were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both were found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The condition of the male is unknown at this time, but his injuries are described as very serious.
The relationship between the two victims is unknown at this time and no suspect information has been released.
Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The homicide unit will be attending the scene.
All of Deerpark Crescent has been closed to traffic.