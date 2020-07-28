Loading articles...

Female killed, male injured in Brampton double shooting

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 4:07 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A female has been pronounced dead and a male is being rushed to hospital after a double shooting at a residence in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The condition of the male is unknown at this time, but his injuries are described as very serious.

The relationship between the two victims is unknown at this time and no suspect information has been released.

Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The homicide unit will be attending the scene.

All of Deerpark Crescent has been closed to traffic.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
City Streets: Expect delays at the Bayview and York Mills intersection. SB and WB traffic reduced to a single lane…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
We are up to 31 degrees at YYZ. The hot spot in the province right now. We drop to 17 degrees overnight with the…
Latest Weather
Read more