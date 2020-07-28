Loading articles...

Boy, 2, suffers critical injuries after fall from balcony

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 7:25 pm EDT

Police cars can be seen near the building where a boy, 2, fell from a balcony in the Jane and Finch area. CITYNEWS

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling from a balcony in the Jane and Finch area.

Officers were called to Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it’s believed the boy fell from the 14th floor of the building.

The child was taken to hospital via an emergency run in life-threatening condition.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Leslie collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:23 PM
We are up to 31 degrees at YYZ. The hot spot in the province right now. We drop to 17 degrees overnight with the…
Latest Weather
Read more