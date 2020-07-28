Loading articles...

Banco Latinoamericano: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) _ Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.1 million.

The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $49 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 remains closed from Mississauga Rd to Winston Churchill due to emergency road repairs after a vehicle and fu…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Less humid today. Humidex will be near 33 this afternoon instead of near 41 as was the case y…
Latest Weather
Read more