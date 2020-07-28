Loading articles...

AudioCodes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

AIRPORT CITY LOD ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

The Airport City Lod Israel, Israel-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have risen 74% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

