Asia Today: New cases continue to rise in China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 reported on Tuesday.

Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning added another six cases in its local outbreak. Another four cases were found among Chinese travellers arriving from outside the country, bringing the daily total over the past 24 hours to 68.

Despite the new clusters, China appears to have largely contained the virus and the death toll remains at 4,634 among 83,959 cases.

Xinjiang’s outbreak has centred on the region’s capital and largest city, Urumqi, where authorities have restricted public transport, isolated some communities and ordered testing among those considered at risk of infection.

Across the country, the wearing of masks and temperature checks remain the norm, while most foreigners are barred from entering and Chinese citizens must undergo two-week quarantines upon returning home.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, is restricting non-urgent surgeries so that hospital nurses can be transferred to elderly care homes, where most COVID-19 deaths are occurring, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Tuesday. Victoria reported 384 new infections and six deaths on Tuesday, down from a record 532 cases on Monday. Andrews said residents of the care homes would be moved to hospitals if they were not being adequately protected from infection. “Some of the stories we’ve heard, some of what’s gone on in some of these settings is simply not acceptable,” Andrews said, without elaborating.

The Associated Press