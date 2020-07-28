Loading articles...

Ardmore Shipping: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.22. A year ago, they were trading at $7.53.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
UPDATE: #WB401 From Mississauga road to Winston Churchill will remain CLOSED for a truck fire cleanup until 10AM.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Less humid today. Humidex will be near 33 this afternoon instead of near 41 as was the case y…
Latest Weather
Read more