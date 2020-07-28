Loading articles...

2 hurt when small airplane crashes in Houston neighbourhood

Last Updated Jul 28, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

HOUSTON — Two people were injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a residential area in Houston early Tuesday, authorities said.

The airplane hit a tree and landed in a front yard shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The Cy-Fair Fire Department said two people were taken to a Houston hospital, including one person who had to be extricated from the plane.

Houston TV station KHOU reported that the aircraft was registered to a flight school and plane rental company that operated out of the Sugar Land airport, southwest of Houston. Flight records showed that the plane was travelling from Tyler to Sugar Land at the time of the crash, the station reported.

The Associated Press

