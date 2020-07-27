Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vermilion loses $71.3 million in second quarter on 55 per drop in revenues
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 27, 2020 8:15 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
The corporate logo of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX:VET) is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is reporting a net loss of $71.3 million in its second quarter on a 55 per cent decrease in sales from a year earlier due mainly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to 45 cents per share for the three month period that ended June 30, compared with a one cent per share or $2 million increase in the second quarter of 2019.
The decrease in earnings and a 52 per cent drop in fund flows from operations was primarily due to significantly lower commodity prices as a result of the pandemic and OPEC plus Russia price war that started in early March.
Revenues fell to $193 million from $428 million a year ago.
Vermilion was expected to report 64 cents per share in earnings or a 57 cents per share adjusted loss on $190.9 million of sales, according to markets data firm Refinitiv.
Vermilion reported production of about 100,366 barrels of oil equivalent in the quarter, down from 103,003 boe/d in the year-earlier period.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.